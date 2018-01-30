Supporters gather to promote Danny Tarkanian’s bid for U.S. Senate

10:50, 30 Jan 2018
Off

Asbarez – The California Club played host on Wednesday to 150 guests who had turned out to support Danny Tarkanian in his bid for the US Senate from Nevada in the 2018 mid-term elections. Approximately $200,000 was raised prior to the event, which was attended by community leaders and state and local officials.

“I am heartfelt for your support, generosity and taking part in my campaign. I look forward to representing the great state of Nevada, our wonderful country and being your “IAN” Senator in Washington,” said Tarkian during remarks at the reception.

A prominent businessman and son of renowned college basketball coach, the late Jerry Tarkanian and Las Vegas City Council member Lois Tarkanian, Danny has proven to be a passionate advocate of Armenian American issues.

Tarkanian is the founder of the non-profit Tarkanian Basketball Academy, an organization that helps at-risk youth develop basketball and life skills. He earned his bachelor’s degree at UNLV, and his law degree at the University of San Diego. He’s worked as a lawyer, served as assistant coach with his father in Division I basketball, and started his own real estate development firm. Danny and his wife, Amy, together have four children.

Among the officials attending the event were: Mike Antonovich, former Los Angeles County Supervisor; Johnny Isbell, the former mayor of Pasadena, Texas; California State Assemblywoman Young Kim, who represents the 65th Assembly district and herself a candidate for the 39th Congressional district, currently represented by Ed Royce, who announced his retirement recently. Also present were Glendale Mayor Ara Najarian; City of Carson Mayor, Albert Robles and Victoria Seaman, a candidate for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional district.

Comments

Recent News

Henrikh Mkhitaryan looking to play 'offensive football' at Arsenal

11:13, 30 Jan 2018

Armenian churches of Mosul today (photos)

11:04, 30 Jan 2018

Toronto Armenians celebratine the life of Hrant Dink

10:41, 30 Jan 2018

Armenia, EU set to discuss energy, transport, environment and climate action

18:50, 29 Jan 2018

Armenian FM urges not to look for "logic" in Azerbaijani statements

17:44, 29 Jan 2018

President Sargsyan visits Homeland Defender’s Rehabilitation Center

16:25, 29 Jan 2018

Withdrawal from Turkey protocols not to harm Armenia's reputation

15:51, 29 Jan 2018

Armenia looks to ratify new EU deal in April - FM

14:48, 29 Jan 2018

PACE ready to support any activity towards Karaabkh peace

13:52, 29 Jan 2018

Armenian man killed in Turkish shelling of Afrin

12:43, 29 Jan 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Henrikh Mkhitaryan looking to play 'offensive football' at Arsenal

Armenian churches of Mosul today (photos)

Toronto Armenians celebratine the life of Hrant Dink

Armenia, EU set to discuss energy, transport, environment and climate action

Armenian FM urges not to look for "logic" in Azerbaijani statements

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia