Armenia expects European Parliament to ratify new deal by 2019

14:26, 31 Jan 2018
Armenia expects the European Parliament to ratify the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreemen this year.

“We expect that the European Parliament will ratify the new Agreement with Armenia until the European Parliament elections, 2019,” Chairman of the Armenian National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan said at a meeting with Cristian Dan Preda, Coordinator of the Foreign Affairs of the EPP Faction of the European Parliament.

The interlocutors also referred to the challenges of the regional security and the effective cooperation between Armenian and European lawmakers.

Within the framework of the visit Armen Ashotyan had meetings with Sajjad Karim, Co-Chair of the EU-Armenia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee (PCC) and Sandra Kalniete, Vice Chairwoman of the EPP Political Group of the European Parliament.

