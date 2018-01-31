Arsenal confirm Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signing

Arsenal have completed the club-record £56million signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund.

“Auba is one of the world’s most highly-rated strikers. He scored 98 goals in 144 Bundesliga games for Dortmund and had a hand in 172 goals in 213 matches in all competitions for his former club,” Arsenal said on its website.

He has played 56 times for Gabon, scoring 23 goals.

Arsenal said the 2015 African Footballer of the Year had joined on “a long-term contract.”

The striker is Arsenal’s third signing of the January transfer window after Konstantinos Mavropanos, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

This deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes, say Arsenal.

Aubameyang could make his debut at home to Everton on 3 February.