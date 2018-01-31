Artsakh four-day war heroes visit Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian

10:08, 31 Jan 2018
Off

Asbarez – On Friday, January 26, Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian welcomed two heroes of the Artsakh four-day war of 2016, Narek Malkhasyan and Marat Petrossyan, bearers of Armenia’s “Combat Cross” highest order of honor and Artsakh’s “Medal for Courage.”

The honored guests were in Los Angeles to participate in the celebration of the 26th anniversary of Armenia’s National Army Day on Sunday, January 28, under the auspices of the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles. Very Rev. Fr. Torkom Donoyan, Vicar General, joined in the meeting. The heroes were accompanied by Artsrun Hovannisyan, Press Secretary of Armenia’s Ministry of Defense, and Razmik Stepanyan, Counsellor at the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles.

The Prelate warmly greeted the heroes, commending their heroism and devotion to homeland. Following a conversation on the four-day war, the visit continued at the “St. Dertad and St. Ashkhen” Chapel where the Prelate offered a prayer for the safety and security of Armenia and Artsakh and blessed the heroes.

At the conclusion of the visit, His Eminence presented mementos to the heroes.

