Eurovision 2018: Armenia to select participant on February 25

The Armenian Public TV has announced that the entrant for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be selected on February 25.

Two semi-finals will take place in February 19 and 22 with a final scheduled for February 25.

Ten contestants will be represented in each semi-final, of which five will move on to the final on the basis of a 50/50 vote by viewers and international jury.

Further information on the participants of each semi-final and the running order will be provided on February 12.

The following acts will participate in the 2018 edition of Depi Evratesil: Robert Koloyan, Sevak Khanaghyan, Suren Poghosyan, Mger Armenia, Tyom, Zhanna Davtyan, Hayk Kasparov, Gevorg Harutyunyan, Maria’s Secret, Hasmik Shiroyan, Angel, Amaliya Margaryan, Tamar Kaprelian, Lusine Mardanyan, Arman Mesropyan, Mariam, Kamil, Nemra, Alternative and Gata Band.