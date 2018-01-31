Trump to keep Guantanamo Bay prison open

10:16, 31 Jan 2018
Off

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to keep Guantanamo Bay military prison open, the BBC reports.

Mr Trump announced the move in his State of the Union address.

The decision reverses that of former President Barack Obama, who had said he wanted to close the controversial site “as soon as practicable”.

The facility in Cuba has been used since the 9/11 attacks to detain what Washington calls “enemy combatants”, but only 41 prisoners remain there.

Hundreds were transferred away from the facility during the Obama era.

A White House statement confirmed the order had been signed to resist the detention facility’s closure, and affirmed the administration’s right to detain enemy combatants when necessary.

“Terrorists are not merely criminals. They are unlawful enemy combatants. And when captured overseas, they should be treated like the terrorists they are,” Mr Trump said during Tuesday’s speech.

“In the past, we have foolishly released hundreds of dangerous terrorists only to meet them again on the battlefield,” he added, giving the Islamic State group’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as an example.

Comments

Recent News

Macron pledges to add Armenian Genocide Commemoration Day to French calendar

11:51, 31 Jan 2018

New biography portrays Kirk Kerkorian as ‘The greatest deal maker’

10:10, 31 Jan 2018

Artsakh four-day war heroes visit Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian

10:08, 31 Jan 2018

Karabakh peace should be at the forefront of Armenia’s foreign policy - President

17:50, 30 Jan 2018

Aurora Humanitarian Initiative grants US $20,000 to Matenadaran

16:52, 30 Jan 2018

BBC Radio 3 airs episode on Armenian resistance of Musa Dagh

14:53, 30 Jan 2018

Armenia Police clarifies Nikol Pashinyan incident in Rome

14:19, 30 Jan 2018

Eurovision 2018: Armenia to perform in first Semi-Final

13:48, 30 Jan 2018

Kremlin Report: US Treasury identifies three Russia-based Armenian billionaires as “oligarchs”

12:43, 30 Jan 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan looking to play 'offensive football' at Arsenal

11:13, 30 Jan 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Macron pledges to add Armenian Genocide Commemoration Day to French calendar

New biography portrays Kirk Kerkorian as ‘The greatest deal maker’

Artsakh four-day war heroes visit Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian

Karabakh peace should be at the forefront of Armenia’s foreign policy - President

Aurora Humanitarian Initiative grants US $20,000 to Matenadaran

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia