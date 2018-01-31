Turkish court releases Amnesty head

A court in Istanbul has ordered the release of the head of human rights group Amnesty International in Turkey, who was detained last June, the BBC reports.

Taner Kilic had been charged with membership of a terrorist organisation, an accusation the London-based group had described as “baseless”.

The court ordered his release on bail. Ten other activists are on trial.

The arrests were part of a crackdown following the failed coup attempt of July 2016.

Mr Kilic was accused of using an encrypted messaging application called Bylock that the Turkish government said was used by followers of the US-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses Mr Gulen of being behind the coup attempt – a charge the cleric denies.