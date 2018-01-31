Turkish court releases Amnesty head

16:41, 31 Jan 2018
Off

A court in Istanbul has ordered the release of the head of human rights group Amnesty International in Turkey, who was detained last June, the BBC reports.

Taner Kilic had been charged with membership of a terrorist organisation, an accusation the London-based group had described as “baseless”.

The court ordered his release on bail. Ten other activists are on trial.

The arrests were part of a crackdown following the failed coup attempt of July 2016.

Mr Kilic was accused of using an encrypted messaging application called Bylock that the Turkish government said was used by followers of the US-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses Mr Gulen of being behind the coup attempt – a charge the cleric denies.

Comments

Recent News

Macron hopes to visit Nagorno Karabakh after the conflict is solved

18:49, 31 Jan 2018

Eurovision 2018: Armenia to select participant on February 25

17:34, 31 Jan 2018

Arsenal confirm Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signing

15:31, 31 Jan 2018

Armenia expects European Parliament to ratify new deal by 2019

14:26, 31 Jan 2018

Facebook bans all cryptocurrency ads

12:47, 31 Jan 2018

Macron pledges to add Armenian Genocide Commemoration Day to French calendar

11:51, 31 Jan 2018

Trump to keep Guantanamo Bay prison open

10:16, 31 Jan 2018

New biography portrays Kirk Kerkorian as ‘The greatest deal maker’

10:10, 31 Jan 2018

Artsakh four-day war heroes visit Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian

10:08, 31 Jan 2018

Karabakh peace should be at the forefront of Armenia’s foreign policy - President

17:50, 30 Jan 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Macron hopes to visit Nagorno Karabakh after the conflict is solved

Eurovision 2018: Armenia to select participant on February 25

Arsenal confirm Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signing

Armenia expects European Parliament to ratify new deal by 2019

Facebook bans all cryptocurrency ads

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia