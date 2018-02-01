Estonian National Symphony Orchestra to perform in Armenia

10:20, 01 Feb 2018
Off

The Estonian National Symphony Orchestra and its honorary principal conductor, Neeme Järvi, are to perform in the capital of Armenia, Yerevan; in the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi; and in the Georgian town of Batumi by the Black Sea as part of the Estonia’s centennial celebrations, Estonian World reports.

The performances are given to introduce the Estonian culture to the audiences of Georgia and Armenia.

“This is a private initiative within the framework of the project, ‘Everyone loves Georgia’, which was originally conceived to celebrate the 100th birthday of the Republic of Estonia in countries that are geographically distant, but also close to us in spirit through cultural contacts and personal interactions,” Kristjan Hallik, the orchestra’s general manager, said in a statement.

Over 100 events in more than 30 corners of the world have been scheduled as part of the Estonia 100 celebrations. The programme aims to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the country abroad with the involvement of talented people and collectives from Estonia.

Comments

Recent News

Armenian PM to attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Almaty

11:20, 01 Feb 2018

Olympic villages in PyeongChang, Gangneung officially open

10:46, 01 Feb 2018

Poland's Senate passes Holocaust bill

10:23, 01 Feb 2018

Macron hopes to visit Nagorno Karabakh after the conflict is solved

18:49, 31 Jan 2018

Eurovision 2018: Armenia to select participant on February 25

17:34, 31 Jan 2018

Turkish court releases Amnesty head

16:41, 31 Jan 2018

Arsenal confirm Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signing

15:31, 31 Jan 2018

Armenia expects European Parliament to ratify new deal by 2019

14:26, 31 Jan 2018

Facebook bans all cryptocurrency ads

12:47, 31 Jan 2018

Macron pledges to add Armenian Genocide Commemoration Day to French calendar

11:51, 31 Jan 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenian PM to attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Almaty

Olympic villages in PyeongChang, Gangneung officially open

Poland's Senate passes Holocaust bill

Macron hopes to visit Nagorno Karabakh after the conflict is solved

Eurovision 2018: Armenia to select participant on February 25

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia