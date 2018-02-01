Estonian National Symphony Orchestra to perform in Armenia

The Estonian National Symphony Orchestra and its honorary principal conductor, Neeme Järvi, are to perform in the capital of Armenia, Yerevan; in the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi; and in the Georgian town of Batumi by the Black Sea as part of the Estonia’s centennial celebrations, Estonian World reports.

The performances are given to introduce the Estonian culture to the audiences of Georgia and Armenia.

“This is a private initiative within the framework of the project, ‘Everyone loves Georgia’, which was originally conceived to celebrate the 100th birthday of the Republic of Estonia in countries that are geographically distant, but also close to us in spirit through cultural contacts and personal interactions,” Kristjan Hallik, the orchestra’s general manager, said in a statement.

Over 100 events in more than 30 corners of the world have been scheduled as part of the Estonia 100 celebrations. The programme aims to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the country abroad with the involvement of talented people and collectives from Estonia.