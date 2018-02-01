Poland’s Senate passes Holocaust bill

Photo: Getty Images

Poland’s Senate has approved a bill that makes it illegal to accuse Poles of complicity in the Nazi Holocaust, the BBC reports.

The bill also prohibits describing Nazi death camps in Poland as Polish. It sets fines or a maximum three-year jail term as punishment.

The bill must be signed off by the president before entering into law.

It passed in the upper house of the Polish parliament with 57 votes to 23, with two abstaining, according to AFP news agency.

On Sunday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke out against the draft, calling for it to be dropped.

“I strongly oppose it. One cannot change history and the Holocaust cannot be denied,” he said in a statement.

Polish President Andrzej Duda responded in a television interview, saying they could not back down and asserted that his country had the right “to defend historical truth”.