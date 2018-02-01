Turkey angered by Macron’s Armenian Genocide remarks

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has reacted to French President Emmanuel Macron’s statements on Armenian Genocide, Sputnik Turkey reports.

Speaking at a dinner with the Coordinating Council of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations in France (CCAF), Macron said he would add the Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide to the French calendar and bring the law criminalizing the genocide denial to the parliament.

Macron also said “The fight for justice and recognition is our fight.”

The President of France also greeted HDP Istanbul deputy Garo Paylan, who attended the dinner, privately and said that human rights advocates like Paylan should be supported. At the dinner Paylan was presented with the Vermeil medal by the Paris Metropolitan Municipality.

“What happens is it is brought to the agenda?” Cavusoglu said.

“The French constitutional court has ruled that Genocide is not a political term but a legal one, and the French constitutional court has made a decision on this issue,” the Turkish Foreign Minister added.

Cavusoglu also back after France’s president warned it against invading a Kurdish enclave in Syria, calling his remarks an “insult,” AP reports.

The Turkish Foreign Minister said Thursday that France was in no position to “teach a lesson” to Turkey over its cross-border offensive, referring to past French military interventions in Algeria and other parts of Africa.

His comments were in response to remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron, who warned Turkey against an “invasion operation.”