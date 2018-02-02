Armenia’s Levon Aronian wins Gibraltar Chess in playoff

Armenian GM Levon Aronian won the £25,000 first prize at the 16th Tradewise Gibraltar Chess Festival on Thursday after drawing with the reigning champion Hikaru Nakamura in round 10 and then beating Richard Rapport and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the playoff.

No fewer than seven players tied for first place, and according to the regulations just the top four on performance rating would reach the playoff. Aronian was one of them, alongside Nakamura, Vachier-Lagrave and also Richard Rapport.