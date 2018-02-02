Belarus, Armenia explore ways to boost trade

Belarus and Armenia have a big potential to increase mutual trade, Belarus’ Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov said at a one-on-one meeting with his Armenian counterpart Karen Karapetyan on 2 February, BelTA reports.

According to Karen Karapetyan, last year the two countries increased mutual trade by 20%. However, the two states can do much more. “There are more opportunities for trade growth. Let us discuss the current relations between Belarus and Armenia and prospects for bilateral cooperation,” Andrei Kobyakov said.

The two Prime Ministers are attending a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Almaty.