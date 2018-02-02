Henrikh Mkhitaryan to wear No. 77 shirt in Europa League

16:33, 02 Feb 2018
Off

Henrikh Mkhitaryan will wear number 77 in the Europa League due to a rule preventing him from wearing the number seven shirt he was handed after replacing Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal, the club said in a Twitter post.

UEFA’s rules forbid two players from wearing the same shirt number in European competition during a single season.

Article 52 Section 02 of UEFA’s rulebook states: “No number may be used by more than one player on a team and no player may use more than one number in the course of a season.”

Comments

Recent News

Armenia, Russia PMs hold private talks in Almaty

17:51, 02 Feb 2018

Bitcoin dips below $8000 for first time since November 24

17:50, 02 Feb 2018

Armenian Genocide documented by thousands of official records - FM

16:53, 02 Feb 2018

PM presents Armenia's digital agenda at Almaty forum

15:49, 02 Feb 2018

Ninety migrants feared drowned off Libya

14:47, 02 Feb 2018

Armenian Genocide survivor Silvard Atajyan passed away at 105

14:13, 02 Feb 2018

Mkhitaryan set to start vs. Everton - Arsene Wenger

13:41, 02 Feb 2018

Plane carrying Syrian lawmakers comes under missile attack at Damascus Airport

13:11, 02 Feb 2018

Fidel Castro's son 'takes own life'

12:42, 02 Feb 2018

Belarus, Armenia explore ways to boost trade

11:07, 02 Feb 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenia, Russia PMs hold private talks in Almaty

Bitcoin dips below $8000 for first time since November 24

Armenian Genocide documented by thousands of official records - FM

PM presents Armenia's digital agenda at Almaty forum

Ninety migrants feared drowned off Libya

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia