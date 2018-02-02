Henrikh Mkhitaryan to wear No. 77 shirt in Europa League

Henrikh Mkhitaryan will wear number 77 in the Europa League due to a rule preventing him from wearing the number seven shirt he was handed after replacing Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal, the club said in a Twitter post.
He’s our @premierleague No 7️⃣ but, due to @UEFA rules, @HenrikhMkh will wear 7️⃣7️⃣ in the Europa League pic.twitter.com/mRkLuEiI9W
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 2, 2018
UEFA’s rules forbid two players from wearing the same shirt number in European competition during a single season.
Article 52 Section 02 of UEFA’s rulebook states: “No number may be used by more than one player on a team and no player may use more than one number in the course of a season.”
Comments