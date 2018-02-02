Mkhitaryan set to start vs. Everton – Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger has confirmed Henrikh Mkhitaryan is in line to make his first start for Arsenal in their Premier League game against Everton on Saturday but club-record signing Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is a doubt because of illness, ESPN reports.

Aubameyang joined the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday but has had a fever this week, Wenger told a news conference.

“Certainly Mkhitaryan will start. Aubameyang I have to assess how he feels,” the Arsenal boss said.

Jack Wilshere will also be assessed after missing Tuesday’s loss at Swansea with an illness.