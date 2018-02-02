Ninety migrants feared drowned off Libya

14:47, 02 Feb 2018
Off

Ninety migrants are feared drowned after a boat capsized off the Libyan coast, says the UN’s migration agency, the BBC reports.

Three survivors said most of those who drowned were Pakistani nationals.

Libya has for years been a major transit route for migrants trying to reach southern Europe by sea.

But last year the EU reached a controversial deal to provide help to the Libyan coastguard to stop the flow of boats carrying migrants and refugees to Italy.

Aid agencies and the UN accused European governments of taking an inhuman approach.

“Ten bodies are reported to have washed up on Libyan shores,” the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement.

A spokesperson said Pakistanis were increasingly trying to make the perilous crossing to Italy.

Many are packed into unseaworthy vessels by smugglers who then abandon them to their fate in the Mediterranean Sea.

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

