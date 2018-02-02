Plane carrying Syrian lawmakers comes under missile attack at Damascus Airport

The plane carrying the first group of Syrian delegates participating in Sochi talks came under missile attack when landing at Damascus airport.

Armenian MP Jirair Reisian told Kantsasar daily that the first missile fell a few meters away from the plane, two other missiles followed.

“Fortunately, no one was hurt in the attack. The plane was not damaged, either. The security forces undertook necessary measures and members of the delegation were safely accompanied out of the plane and the airport,” Reisian said.