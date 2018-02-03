Arsenal 5 – 1 Everton: Mkhitaryan sets up three goals

Arsenal beat Everton 5-1 with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring on his debut and Henrikh Mkhitaryan setting up three goals.

Aaron Ramsey fired Arsene Wenger’s side ahead on six minutes, after being set-up by Henrikh Mkhitaryan, before Laurent Koscielny doubled the hosts’ advantage after 14 minutes with a back-post header.

Ramsey then added his second goal and Arsenal’s third on 19 minutes, lashing home from the edge of the box following a pass from Alex Iwobi.

And club-record signing Aubameyang added a fourth eight minutes before half-time when he was adjudged to be onside.

Shortly after the hour mark substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin reduced the deficit with a header, his eighth goal of the season, but Ramsey completed his hat trick on 73 minutes to round off the win.

Mkhitaryan, on his home debut, set up three goals.