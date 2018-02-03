Russian fighter jet shot down in Syria’s Idlib province

22:12, 03 Feb 2018
Photo: AFP

 

A Russian Sukhoi-25 fighter jet has been shot down in a rebel-held area in Syria’s north-western province of Idlib, the BBC reports.

The Russian defence ministry said the pilot had ejected into an area believed to be controlled by the al-Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham alliance.

Although he survived the crash he was killed in a ground fight, Moscow said.

“According to preliminary information, the jet was brought down with a portable anti-aircraft missile system,”the Russian Defense Ministry said, TASS reported.

The Sukhoi-25, a close-support ground-attack aircraft, was operating over the town of Maasran in Idlib.

