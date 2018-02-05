Armenian, Swiss businessmen discuss investment potential

Within the framework of the official visit of the President of the National Council of Switzerland Mr. Dominique de Buman, the Development Foundation of Armenia organized “Armenia-Switzerland” business talk. About 35 businessmen from both countries, including Swiss entrepreneurs operating or having intension to operate in Armenia, attended the meeting. The participants of the Armenian-Swiss business meeting mainly represented the pharmaceutics, IT, financial, wine-making, tourism, and transport sectors.

“We met with the Prime Minister of Armenia in Davos, where among the important issues we discussed agriculture, industrial equipment, and other economic sectors. For the first time I was in Armenia 10 years ago and, of course, I can note the economic movement, liberalization that exists in Armenia,”noted Dominique de Buman, President of the National Council of Switzerland.

“We have a very interesting strategic location, we have placement of our country within several interesting grading regimes, that gives our country unique advantages and we believe that these unique advantages will be very interesting for Swiss businesses,” noted Vache Gabrielyan, the Vice Prime Minister of Armenia.

“The businessmen from Switzerland are mainly from IT, tourism and wine-making spheres, around 30 Armenian businessmen are taking part in B2B discussions. These three spheres are today’s priority,” noted Armen Avak Avakian, the DFA CEO.

Swiss businessmen were introduced to Armenia’s business environment, trade regimes, free economic zones, sectors with investment potential, as well as the recorded achievements in winemaking, tourism, and IT sectors.