Turkey Parliamanentarian of Armenian descent Garo Paylan condemns the latest Erdogan ordered attacks on Syria’s Afrin region and details the growing crackdown on free speech at home in this interview with France 24.

Learning from the lessons of the Armenian Genocide, Paylan said his HDP party is working for “equality, democracy and peace,” in Turkey, and called on the European Union to support the voices for change in the country.