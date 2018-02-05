North Korea to send highest level official ever to South Korea

10:19, 05 Feb 2018
Off

North Korea’s head of state will go to Pyeongchang this week for the Winter Olympics, the most senior official to ever visit South Korea, the BBC reports.

North Korea confirmed Kim Yong-nam’s attendance at the opening ceremony, set for Friday.

Both Koreas will march under one flag at the opening ceremony.

Although this signals a thaw in relations between the Koreas, experts say it unlikely to have any impact on the North’s nuclear ambitions.

Mr Kim will be in the South for a three-day visit and will lead a 22-member delegation.

