OSCE to conduct monitoring of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

11:13, 05 Feb 2018
Off

On February 6, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic), the OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, to the north-west from Seysulan village of the Martakert region.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), as well as staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).

From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring will be conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his Field Assistant Mihail Olaru (Moldova).

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.

Comments

Recent News

Samsung heir freed from South Korea jail

12:34, 05 Feb 2018

Wenger lauds Henrikh Mkhitaryan's positive impact at Arsenal

11:01, 05 Feb 2018

Rome bans protests ahead of Erdogan talks with Pope

10:38, 05 Feb 2018

North Korea to send highest level official ever to South Korea

10:19, 05 Feb 2018

Arsenal 5 - 1 Everton: Mkhitaryan sets up three goals

23:33, 03 Feb 2018

Russian fighter jet shot down in Syria's Idlib province

22:12, 03 Feb 2018

Armenian-American who helped stop French train attack stars as himself in new Clint Eastwood film

01:50, 03 Feb 2018

Armenia, Russia PMs hold private talks in Almaty

17:51, 02 Feb 2018

Bitcoin dips below $8000 for first time since November 24

17:50, 02 Feb 2018

Armenian Genocide documented by thousands of official records - FM

16:53, 02 Feb 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Samsung heir freed from South Korea jail

Wenger lauds Henrikh Mkhitaryan's positive impact at Arsenal

Rome bans protests ahead of Erdogan talks with Pope

North Korea to send highest level official ever to South Korea

Arsenal 5 - 1 Everton: Mkhitaryan sets up three goals

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia