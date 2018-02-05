Rome bans protests ahead of Erdogan talks with Pope

10:38, 05 Feb 2018
Off
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet Pope Francis on Monday, with a protest ban imposed in central Rome as feelings run high over Turkey’s offensive against Kurdish militia inside Syria, the AFP reports.

For the first such visit by a Turkish leader for 59 years, the Italian authorities have imposed a 24-hour ban on demonstrations which will cover Erdogan’s arrival late on Sunday to his departure on Monday evening.
A total of 3,500 police have been deployed for the visit.
Nevertheless a sit-in protest by 200 people, organised by a Kurdish association in Italy, is scheduled to take place on Monday not far from the Vatican.
Erdogan will probably thank the pontiff for opposing the decision by US President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
“We are both in favour of the status quo and we have the will to protect it,” Erdogan said in an interview published on Sunday.
Relations between  Turkey and Vatican were not so cordial in June 2016 when the pope, used the word “genocide” during a visit to Armenia.

Comments

Recent News

Samsung heir freed from South Korea jail

12:34, 05 Feb 2018

OSCE to conduct monitoring of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

11:13, 05 Feb 2018

Wenger lauds Henrikh Mkhitaryan's positive impact at Arsenal

11:01, 05 Feb 2018

North Korea to send highest level official ever to South Korea

10:19, 05 Feb 2018

Arsenal 5 - 1 Everton: Mkhitaryan sets up three goals

23:33, 03 Feb 2018

Russian fighter jet shot down in Syria's Idlib province

22:12, 03 Feb 2018

Armenian-American who helped stop French train attack stars as himself in new Clint Eastwood film

01:50, 03 Feb 2018

Armenia, Russia PMs hold private talks in Almaty

17:51, 02 Feb 2018

Bitcoin dips below $8000 for first time since November 24

17:50, 02 Feb 2018

Armenian Genocide documented by thousands of official records - FM

16:53, 02 Feb 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Samsung heir freed from South Korea jail

OSCE to conduct monitoring of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

Wenger lauds Henrikh Mkhitaryan's positive impact at Arsenal

North Korea to send highest level official ever to South Korea

Arsenal 5 - 1 Everton: Mkhitaryan sets up three goals

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia