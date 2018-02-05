Wenger lauds Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s positive impact at Arsenal

He said that the 29-year-old’s performance reminded him of Santi Cazorla, a player whose absence has most coincided with Arsenal’s dips over recent years.
“There are similarities there,” said Wenger. “Santi was an exceptional football player. I met Mkhitaryan before (he joined Manchester United) and I have always liked his game.
“He’s a player dedicated totally. He comes from a country, Armenia, where you need special character to become a great football player. He looks happy to play football simply because he just loves it.”
“Your main target is to get the players to enjoy the game they play and to share it with the fans,” said Wenger.
“When you have new players it always gives a little positive swing, and it wakes everybody up as well, because there’s suddenly competition.”
Comments