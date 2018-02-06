21 Armenian companies represented at ProdExpo 2018 in Moscow

14:57, 06 Feb 2018
Off

Twenty-one Armenian producers representing the food industry present the country at ProdExpo 2018 international exhibition in Moscow with the support of the Development Foundation of Armenia.

Armenian producers offer canned food, dairy products, juices, meat products, mineral water, and alcoholic beverages to the international buyers.

“ProdExpo is one of the largest food industry exhibitions in the world, with its participant numbers and productivity increasing every year. Last year Expo had 61,000 medium and large buyers, distributors and other visitors. Taking into account the volume of export contracts, we consider the participation in this exhibition to be effective and expect the same success this year,” noted the DFA International Relations team leader Narek Alexanyan.

Seventeen Armenian companies signed export contracts worth 2.4 billion drams as a result of the previous exhibition.

Comments

Recent News

Swiss National Council President visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

17:48, 06 Feb 2018

Iran-Armenia relation an ideal example of religious dialogue - Sharmazanov

17:34, 06 Feb 2018

Armenia placed 44th in 2018 Index of Economic Freedom

16:41, 06 Feb 2018

Armenian football official to meet with goalkeeper David Yurchenko

15:31, 06 Feb 2018

Opposition in Azerbaijan calls for election boycott

15:13, 06 Feb 2018

OSCE conducts monitoring of Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

13:27, 06 Feb 2018

Netherlands recalls Ambassador from Turkey

12:59, 06 Feb 2018

Cryptocurrency market cap drops below $300 billion

11:45, 06 Feb 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan wasn't given enough freedom at Man United - Rooney

10:43, 06 Feb 2018

US stock plunge sparks global sell-off

10:09, 06 Feb 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Swiss National Council President visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

Iran-Armenia relation an ideal example of religious dialogue - Sharmazanov

Armenia placed 44th in 2018 Index of Economic Freedom

Armenian football official to meet with goalkeeper David Yurchenko

Opposition in Azerbaijan calls for election boycott

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia