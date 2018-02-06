21 Armenian companies represented at ProdExpo 2018 in Moscow

Twenty-one Armenian producers representing the food industry present the country at ProdExpo 2018 international exhibition in Moscow with the support of the Development Foundation of Armenia.

Armenian producers offer canned food, dairy products, juices, meat products, mineral water, and alcoholic beverages to the international buyers.

“ProdExpo is one of the largest food industry exhibitions in the world, with its participant numbers and productivity increasing every year. Last year Expo had 61,000 medium and large buyers, distributors and other visitors. Taking into account the volume of export contracts, we consider the participation in this exhibition to be effective and expect the same success this year,” noted the DFA International Relations team leader Narek Alexanyan.

Seventeen Armenian companies signed export contracts worth 2.4 billion drams as a result of the previous exhibition.