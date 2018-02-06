Cryptocurrency market cap drops below $300 billion

11:45, 06 Feb 2018
Off
Photo: Steemit

The cryptocurrency
market capitalization dropped to $283 billion  on Tuesday From a peak of $830 billion at the start of January.

Bitcoin’s market capitalization slid drastically to around $104 billion against $139 billion a day before when the price had closed near $7,000, according to CoinMarketCap.com.

Bitcoin prices plunged drastically on Tuesday as it fell over 22% to trade near $6,000 on most cryptocurrency exchanges worldwide.

Elsewhere on the cryptocurrency market, Ethereum is down 28.51% to $586, Litecoin is down 23.90% to $109, Bitcoin Cash is down 27.44% to $7800, Ripple is down 23.05% to $0.61.

The latest sell-off follows reports in the last week that have raised worries about increased regulation, hackers and potential price manipulation at a major cryptocurrency exchange.

On Monday the British Lloyds Bank joined J.P. Morgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup to ban cryptocurrency purchases by their credit card customers.

Reports from China say the authorities will increase efforts to restrict virtual currency trading platforms, especially those that may have moved overseas following Beijing’s ban on initial coin offerings in September.

Comments

Recent News

OSCE conducts monitoring of Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

13:27, 06 Feb 2018

Netherlands recalls Ambassador from Turkey

12:59, 06 Feb 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan wasn't given enough freedom at Man United - Rooney

10:43, 06 Feb 2018

US stock plunge sparks global sell-off

10:09, 06 Feb 2018

Garo Paylan on France 24 discussing Turkey's attacks on Syria's Afrin

19:44, 05 Feb 2018

Armenian, Swiss businessmen discuss investment potential

17:37, 05 Feb 2018

Pope gives Erdogan a medallion showing "an angel of peace who strangles the demon of war"

16:58, 05 Feb 2018

Lithuanian, Latvian travelers visit Nagorno Karabakh, inspired by Lapshin story

15:59, 05 Feb 2018

Azerbaijan calls snap presidential poll

13:48, 05 Feb 2018

Samsung heir freed from South Korea jail

12:34, 05 Feb 2018

View all news

News in pictures

OSCE conducts monitoring of Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

Netherlands recalls Ambassador from Turkey

Henrikh Mkhitaryan wasn't given enough freedom at Man United - Rooney

US stock plunge sparks global sell-off

Garo Paylan on France 24 discussing Turkey's attacks on Syria's Afrin

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia