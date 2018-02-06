Henrikh Mkhitaryan wasn’t given enough freedom at Man United – Rooney

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was not given the freedom to succeed at Manchester United, according to his former team-mate Wayne Rooney.

Speaking on Monday Night Football , Rooney said: “I’ve seen it last season in training a lot, he’s a very talented player.

“I think at Manchester United he didn’t get the freedom he really wanted to go and perform, that he had at Dortmund and that style of play that Dortmund played.

“And at Arsenal he’ll have players round him running off the ball, taking the ball and he’ll create goals and score goals. I really do think he’ll kick on.”

Mkhitaryan hit the ground running at the Emirates and starred in Saturday’s 5-1 triumph over of Rooney’s Everton.