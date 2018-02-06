Iran-Armenia relation an ideal example of religious dialogue – Sharmazanov

17:34, 06 Feb 2018
Off

Vice-President of Armenia’s National Assembly Edward Sharmazanov received today Iran’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Seyed Kazem Sajadi.

Sharmazanov hailed the balanced position of the Iranian authorities on the Krabakah conflict settlement. He noted that any attempts to give a religious coloring to the Karabakh conflict are reprehensible  and pointed to Armenian-Iranian relations as a best example of religious dialogue.

The parties referred to the comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, particularly the trade-economic ties.

“We are interested in deepening the economic relations with Iran. Both Armenia’s membership of the Eurasian Economic Union and the signing of the Armenia-EU agreement open new perspectives for the deepening of economic relations with Iran,” Sharmazanov said.

The interlocutors referred to the effective use of the Meghri Free Economic Zone, improvement of legislature supporting investments.

