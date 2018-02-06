Swiss National Council President visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

The delegation led by President of the National Council of the Swiss Confederation Dominique de Buman, accompanied by Swiss Ambassador to Armenia Lucas Gasser and RA. Member of Parliament Shirak Torosyan visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex.

The guests from Switzerland were welcomed by AGMI Acting Director Gevorg Vardanyan introduced the history of the construction of the memorial complex, as well as explained the symbolism of the monument to the guests.

President of the National Council of the Swiss Confederation Dominique de Buman laid a wreath at the Genocide Monument, and put flowers at the eternal fire, by honoring the memory of the innocent martyrs with a minute of silence.

The guests also visited the Armenian Genocide Museum and got acquainted with the museum exhibits.

Dominique de Buman left a note in the Memory Book of Honorable Guests of the museum, where it is particularly said, that he is impressed by the Armenian Genocide Memorial and Museum Visit, and is proud of the bill on recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the National Council of the Swiss Confederation on December 16, 2003.

It should be reminded that on December 16, 2003, the National Council of the Swiss Confederation adopted the decision on recognition of the Armenian Genocide.