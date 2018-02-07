Archbishop Aram Ateshyan: Istanbul Governor’s Office not demanding anything illegal

Heads of Armenian foundations in Istanbul are meeting with municipal officials today in an attempt to find a way out of the situation concerning the election of the Armenian Patriarchate, Archbishop Aram Ateshyan told Public Radio of Armenia.

The Archbishop also commented on the letter the Istanbul Governor’s Office sent to the Patriarchate. He said the decision not to recognize the election of the Locum Tenens was based on the country’s Constitution.”

“They say you have acted contrary to the requirements of the Constitution. It’s not about Aram Ateshyan. The decision would be the same had there been another Archbishop instead of me. They are not demanding anything illegal,” Aram Ateshyan said.

In a February 5th letter to the Armenian Patriarchate the Istanbul Governor’s Office said there are no conditions for holding new patriarchal elections, considering that patriarch Mutafian is alive. It is mentioned that health issues are not enough to consider the patriarchal seat vacant and that Aram Ateshyan keeps his position as General Vicar.

The Governor’s Office said Aram Ateshyan should remain the General Vicar, as he has been elected by the Religious Council and confirmed by the Ministerial Council.