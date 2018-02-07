FIFA World Cup trophy arrives in Armenia – Photos

17:11, 07 Feb 2018
Football fans had an exceptional opportunity to see the original gold Trophy of the FIFA World Cup as it was exposed in Armenia as part of a world tour.

FIFA has been organizing the international tour of the world’s most famous cup with its long-term partner – The Coca-Cola Company – every four years since 2006. This year the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy will visit more than 50 states, including Armenia and 23 more countries it has never visited before.

Only the winners of the most coveted football prize and heads of state have the right to touch the Trophy.

At a closed event organized in the framework of the tour in Yerevan, the Armenian President will accept the Trophy from the hands of 1998 FIFA World Cup™ champion, retired France international Christian Karembeu.

