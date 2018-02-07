Game of Thrones creators join Star Wars

Photo: Getty Images

The creators of the Game of Thrones TV series are to make a series of films for the rapidly-expanding Star Wars universe, the BBC reports.

David Benioff and DB Weiss will begin work on Star Wars when Game of Thrones ends in 2019, Lucasfilm announced.

Little is known about the project.

But it will develop a story separate from the current series, and also from a trilogy planned by director Rian Johnson, who was behind 2017’s The Last Jedi.

“In the summer of 1977 we travelled to a galaxy far, far away, and we’ve been dreaming of it ever since,” Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement.