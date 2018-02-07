Game of Thrones creators join Star Wars

10:02, 07 Feb 2018
Off
Photo: Getty Images

 

The creators of the Game of Thrones TV series are to make a series of films for the rapidly-expanding Star Wars universe, the BBC reports.

David Benioff and DB Weiss will begin work on Star Wars when Game of Thrones ends in 2019, Lucasfilm announced.

Little is known about the project.

But it will develop a story separate from the current series, and also from a trilogy planned by director Rian Johnson, who was behind 2017’s The Last Jedi.

“In the summer of 1977 we travelled to a galaxy far, far away, and we’ve been dreaming of it ever since,” Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement.

Comments

Recent News

Germany's Angela Merkel finally reaches coalition deal with SPD

13:58, 07 Feb 2018

Armenian Church in Chennai offers annual service

12:20, 07 Feb 2018

31 House Members ask Treasury to negotiate U.S.-Armenia Double Tax Treaty

11:04, 07 Feb 2018

Mikoyan’s surprising comments to Nixon in 1959 about Armenian rights in Turkey

10:23, 07 Feb 2018

Elon Musk's Falcon rocket soars to space

10:15, 07 Feb 2018

Rep. Sherman secures Treasury Secretary commitment to pursue U.S.-Armenia Double Tax Treaty

10:11, 07 Feb 2018

Swiss National Council President visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

17:48, 06 Feb 2018

Iran-Armenia relation an ideal example of religious dialogue - Sharmazanov

17:34, 06 Feb 2018

Armenia placed 44th in 2018 Index of Economic Freedom

16:41, 06 Feb 2018

Armenian football official to meet with goalkeeper David Yurchenko

15:31, 06 Feb 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Germany's Angela Merkel finally reaches coalition deal with SPD

Armenian Church in Chennai offers annual service

31 House Members ask Treasury to negotiate U.S.-Armenia Double Tax Treaty

Mikoyan’s surprising comments to Nixon in 1959 about Armenian rights in Turkey

Elon Musk's Falcon rocket soars to space

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia