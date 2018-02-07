Istanbul does not recognize Karekin Bekciyan as Locum Tenens

The Istanbul Governor’s Office sent a letter to the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople on February 5, noting that it does not recognize Karekin Benciyan as Locum Tenens, but recognizes Aram Atesyan as General Vicar, Agos reported.

The letter signed by Istanbul’s Deputy Governor Ismail Peltek, also notes that there are no conditions for holding new patriarchal elections, considering that Patriarch Mutafyan is alive. It is mentioned that health issues are not enough to consider the patriarchal seat vacant and that Aram Ateshyan keeps his position as General Vicar.

The letter indicates that all actions that led to the election of Karekin Bekciyan as Locum Tenens are invalid.