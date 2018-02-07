The last Armenian in Afrin: Genocide found us a century later

15:21, 07 Feb 2018
Off

Harot Kevork, the last living Armenian in Afrin has talked to the Kurdish Mezopotamya Ajansi about the memories of the Armenian Genocide, Akunq.net reports.

The operation in Afrin that have now entered the 19th day, remind Harot, 61, of the horrors of the Armenian Genocide. His family fled the Armenian Genocide to Ezaz and then Aleppo.

Harot Kevork, who moved to Afrin fifty years ago, is a blacksmith. Speaking to the agency, Kevork said there were many Armenian families that moved from Aleppo to Afrin. Many died in the war, others migrated as a result of the conflict.

“I’m now the only Armenian here. Together with other peoples living here we take care of our city. Turkey has been continuing its attacks for 100 years. It is killing women and children just like 1915. Genocide found us a century later,” he said.

Kevork said Afrin was the only city in Syria untouched by war, and added that the city that has given refuge to a number of people is now being destroyed.

“We were exiled form our homes in Turkey and came here. Now they are trying to force us out of the city. We demand that this war and attacks be stopped. Our call is addressed to all peoples of the world,” he said.

Comments

Recent News

Artsakh's Talish reviving after 2016 devastation

18:11, 07 Feb 2018

Taner Akcam’s new book “Killing Orders” is out

17:27, 07 Feb 2018

FIFA World Cup trophy arrives in Armenia - Photos

17:11, 07 Feb 2018

Archbishop Aram Ateshyan: Istanbul Governor's Office not demanding anything illegal

15:55, 07 Feb 2018

Istanbul does not recognize Karekin Bekciyan as Locum Tenens

14:50, 07 Feb 2018

Germany's Angela Merkel finally reaches coalition deal with SPD

13:58, 07 Feb 2018

Armenian Church in Chennai offers annual service

12:20, 07 Feb 2018

31 House Members ask Treasury to negotiate U.S.-Armenia Double Tax Treaty

11:04, 07 Feb 2018

Mikoyan’s surprising comments to Nixon in 1959 about Armenian rights in Turkey

10:23, 07 Feb 2018

Elon Musk's Falcon rocket soars to space

10:15, 07 Feb 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Artsakh's Talish reviving after 2016 devastation

Taner Akcam’s new book “Killing Orders” is out

FIFA World Cup trophy arrives in Armenia - Photos

Archbishop Aram Ateshyan: Istanbul Governor's Office not demanding anything illegal

Istanbul does not recognize Karekin Bekciyan as Locum Tenens

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia