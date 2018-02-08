Armenia, Poland, keen to further comprehensive cooperation

16:40, 08 Feb 2018
Off

Today, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Poland to the Republic of Armenia Pavel Ceplak presented his credentials to RA President Serzh Sargsyan.

Congratulating the Ambassador on assuming the office, the President of Armenia wished him every success and expressed the hope that strong with a remarkable wealth of long experience and diplomatic activities, he would help upgrade the Armenian-Polish relations and expand the bilateral cooperation agenda. Serzh Sargsyan noted with satisfaction that the relations between Armenia and Poland have always been constructive and warm.

Emphasizing that last year the two countries marked the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations, as well as the 650th anniversary of establishment of the Armenian community in Poland, President Sargsyan thanked the Polish people for the friendly and warm attitude shown to a portion of our people.

Thankful for the reception, the Ambassador said that during his tenure, he will face the priority task of exerting consistent efforts to deepen the Armenian-Polish economic ties, which have great development potential, and boost the commodity turnover between the two countries.

In addition to the opportunities for developing bilateral relations in political, economic and humanitarian spheres, President Sargsyan and Ambassador Ceplak discussed issues related to the furtherance of cooperation in multilateral formats – within international organizations.

Reference was made to the development of the Armenian-Polish cooperation on the margins of EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement in the wake of its signing. The parties stressed the need for intensifying the inter-parliamentary dialogue as a powerful means for strengthening interstate relations.

In conclusion, the President of Armenia and the Polish Ambassador exchanged views on the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Comments

Recent News

Armenia's Foreign Minister receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

20:05, 08 Feb 2018

Catholicos’ encyclical on 100th anniversary of First Armenian Republic publicized

17:55, 08 Feb 2018

Azerbaijan's decision on snap elections connected with inter-clan relations, Armenian Deputy FM says

15:58, 08 Feb 2018

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger praises Henrikh Mkhitaryan attitude

14:54, 08 Feb 2018

Turkish officials meet Armenian community representatives

13:51, 08 Feb 2018

The Georgia Straight: Tigran Hamasyan sought food for his soul in Armenia

12:56, 08 Feb 2018

Uber, Yandex complete ride services merger

12:12, 08 Feb 2018

Communities across U.S. mobilize to screen ‘Intent to Destroy’ in theaters

11:33, 08 Feb 2018

Dole Institute award recipients examine legacy of Armenian Genocide

11:29, 08 Feb 2018

Nancy Pelosi sets record by eight-hour speech

10:45, 08 Feb 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenia's Foreign Minister receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Catholicos’ encyclical on 100th anniversary of First Armenian Republic publicized

Azerbaijan's decision on snap elections connected with inter-clan relations, Armenian Deputy FM says

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger praises Henrikh Mkhitaryan attitude

Turkish officials meet Armenian community representatives

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia