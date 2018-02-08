Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger praises Henrikh Mkhitaryan attitude

Arsene Wenger has challenged Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to emulate their performances against Everton in the north London derby, the Daily Star reports.

Both new signings are set to start against Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday (12.30pm).

And after their immediate impacts at the Emirates in the 5-1 win over Sam Allardyce’s helpless Toffees, Wenger wants and believes he can get more of the same when they go to Spurs.

Mkhitaryan picked up three assists in the Everton victory and Aubameyang bagged a debut goal.

And on the new star duo, Wenger said: “Once the game has started, these guys have top-level experience.

“They know what’s important and that’s to focus on their performance.

“These guys are top quality players. Why should they not repeat the performance [vs. Everton].”

Discussing Mkhitayan’s attitude since his move to Arsenal from Manchester United, Wenger has been impressed.

The boss added: “He has a very professional attitude in training and matches.

“I’m not surprised by that – to me, it’s completely normal.”