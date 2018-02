Private of the Artsakh Defense Army Hayk Kalantaryan (born in 1998) was killed as a result of shooting from the Azerbaijani side when on duty at one of the military units located in the southern direction of the line of contact, the Artsakh Defense Ministry reported.

The incident took place at about 13:50 on February 7. Investigation into the details is under way.

The Ministry said it shares the sorrow of the heavy loss and offers condolences to the soldier’s family and friends.