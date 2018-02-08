Azerbaijan’s decision on snap elections connected with inter-clan relations, Armenian Deputy FM says

15:58, 08 Feb 2018
The position of the Co-Chairs is unchanged, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kochryan says.

“Building trust is important for progress in talks. This will, in turn, require implementation of certain agreements,” Kocharyan told reporters today.

According to him, a small progress was Azerbaijan’s consent to adding the number of monitors at the line of contact, but added that “the decision has not been implemented yet.”

Asked about the Azerbaijani President’s decision to call snap elections, Shavarsh Kochayan said: “I don’t think Azerbaijani is a country to which elections are important.”

“The outcome is always pre-determined, we all know how elections are going to be organized.

The Deputy Minister says “the decision to move the elections is conditioned by inter-clan relations.

Shavarsh Kocharyan said he does not expect intensification of Karabakh talks after presidential elections in Armenia and Azerbaijan, adding that “progress is impossible unless the agreements reached in Vienna and St. Petersburg are implemented.

Neither does he expect any change in Russia’s position after the presidential elections in the country.

