Nancy Pelosi sets record by eight-hour speech

10:45, 08 Feb 2018
Off

US politician Nancy Pelosi is thought to have set a new record for the longest speech ever made in the House of Representatives, after telling the stories of immigrants for eight hours, the BBC reports.

Ms Pelosi was advocating on behalf of undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children, known as “Dreamers”.

She wants them protected as part of a budget deal being agreed this week.

The House minority leader began her speech at 10:04 local time (15:04 GMT) – and did not finish until the evening.

Dreamers were previously protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals scheme – something which was ended by President Donald Trump last year.

“Every day, courageous patriotic Dreamers lose their status, every day the American Dream slips further out of reach,” Ms Pelosi told assembled lawmakers.

“As members of Congress, we have a moral responsibility to act now to protect Dreamers who are the pride of our nation and are American in every way but on paper.”

She then shared dozens of personal stories from the immigrants facing deportation, effectively halting business in the House of Representatives in protest.

Comments

Recent News

Azerbaijan's decision on snap elections connected with inter-clan relations, Armenian Deputy FM says

15:58, 08 Feb 2018

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger praises Henrikh Mkhitaryan attitude

14:54, 08 Feb 2018

Turkish officials meet Armenian community representatives

13:51, 08 Feb 2018

The Georgia Straight: Tigran Hamasyan sought food for his soul in Armenia

12:56, 08 Feb 2018

Communities across U.S. mobilize to screen ‘Intent to Destroy’ in theaters

11:33, 08 Feb 2018

Dole Institute award recipients examine legacy of Armenian Genocide

11:29, 08 Feb 2018

Artsakh soldier killed in Azeri firing

10:15, 08 Feb 2018

Armenia set to host 50 MW cryptocurrency mining farm

10:09, 08 Feb 2018

Armenia's President welcomes FIFA World Cup Trophy to Yerevan

21:48, 07 Feb 2018

Artsakh's Talish reviving after 2016 devastation

18:11, 07 Feb 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Azerbaijan's decision on snap elections connected with inter-clan relations, Armenian Deputy FM says

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger praises Henrikh Mkhitaryan attitude

Turkish officials meet Armenian community representatives

The Georgia Straight: Tigran Hamasyan sought food for his soul in Armenia

Communities across U.S. mobilize to screen ‘Intent to Destroy’ in theaters

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia