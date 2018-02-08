The Georgia Straight: Tigran Hamasyan sought food for his soul in Armenia

12:56, 08 Feb 2018
Off

Every diaspora has its cause, or causes, and what fractured the Armenian people was genocide, which killed millions and dispossessed millions more of their ancestral lands during the early part of the past century, the Georgia Straight writes.

Yet the lure of Armenia, coupled with family necessity, led American jazz pianist and composer Tigran Hamasyan to undertake his own reverse diaspora, returning to Yerevan from California as an adult, and making a new life there surrounded by music and relatives and love.

“It’s really a different kind of world here, compared to Europe or the U.S.,” the 30-year-old pianist said in a Skype conversation with Georgia Straight’s Alexander Varty  from the Armenian capital.

“There are challenges that are different here, and the challenge isn’t like living in New York. But there is definitely a lot of culture that I need for myself, like the soul food that I need, which is mostly the reason why I went back. Also there’s some kind of freedom I have here that I don’t have in other places. There are things that I can do that I wouldn’t be able to do if, say, I was living in L.A. or Paris. A lot of it has to do with the people and their traditions, and the way they live their life here. And also just being able to wake up and drive for 15 minutes and end up in a seventh-century monastery in the mountains… These are the things and places that inspire me to create, I guess,” he said.

Hamasyan didn’t always admire his roots. “Actually,” he says, “I grew up listening to Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath. Later on I got into jazz, and I really hated Armenian folk music because all I wanted to play was bebop. But a few years later, some records came out on the ECM label—like Jan Garbarek records, Keith Jarrett records—and I realized that folk music can give you a different approach to improvisation, a different musical vocabulary you can use to improvise. So all these things led me into folk music in general, and to my own folk music.”

In solo performance in Vancouver next week, Hamasyan will mix lyrical improvisation with Armenian-inflected melodies and, sometimes, his own rich, flexible singing. In Armenia, however, he’s been working with larger forces—most notably the Yerevan State Chamber Choir, as heard on his 2015 release, Luys I Luso.

“I’m basically arranging Armenian religious music, church music from the fifth to the 20th centuries, for piano and a choir,” Hamasyan notes. “This was something where I really had to be able to stay here to get this project going, because I had to find the right choir and work with them for six months nonstop before we could record. So it was a long process, but it was a really beautiful project—and definitely a learning experience.”

The learning continues: Hamasyan is currently working on a large-scale commission from the New York City–based vocal ensemble Roomful of Teeth. In the as-yet-untitled work, the choir will interpret a 10th-century Armenian canto, or religious poem, with improvised counterpoint from the piano.

“I’ve gotten myself into a lot of trouble, because it’s a long piece and it’s complicated,” Hamasyan says with a laugh. “But I like a challenge!”

Comments

Recent News

Azerbaijan's decision on snap elections connected with inter-clan relations, Armenian Deputy FM says

15:58, 08 Feb 2018

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger praises Henrikh Mkhitaryan attitude

14:54, 08 Feb 2018

Turkish officials meet Armenian community representatives

13:51, 08 Feb 2018

Communities across U.S. mobilize to screen ‘Intent to Destroy’ in theaters

11:33, 08 Feb 2018

Dole Institute award recipients examine legacy of Armenian Genocide

11:29, 08 Feb 2018

Nancy Pelosi sets record by eight-hour speech

10:45, 08 Feb 2018

Artsakh soldier killed in Azeri firing

10:15, 08 Feb 2018

Armenia set to host 50 MW cryptocurrency mining farm

10:09, 08 Feb 2018

Armenia's President welcomes FIFA World Cup Trophy to Yerevan

21:48, 07 Feb 2018

Artsakh's Talish reviving after 2016 devastation

18:11, 07 Feb 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Azerbaijan's decision on snap elections connected with inter-clan relations, Armenian Deputy FM says

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger praises Henrikh Mkhitaryan attitude

Turkish officials meet Armenian community representatives

Communities across U.S. mobilize to screen ‘Intent to Destroy’ in theaters

Dole Institute award recipients examine legacy of Armenian Genocide

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia