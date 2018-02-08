Uber, Yandex complete ride services merger

12:12, 08 Feb 2018
Off

Uber and Russia’s Yandex have completed a deal to combine their ride-sharing businesses in Russia and neighbouring countries, Yandex said on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Uber and Yandex, often referred to as the “Google of Russia”, announced plans last year to combine operations in 127 cities in Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia and Kazakhstan.

San Francisco-based Uber has invested $225 million and Yandex has contributed $100 million in cash into a new joint company valued at more than $3.8 billion, Yandex said.

Comments

Recent News

Armenia's Foreign Minister receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

20:05, 08 Feb 2018

Catholicos’ encyclical on 100th anniversary of First Armenian Republic publicized

17:55, 08 Feb 2018

Armenia, Poland, keen to further comprehensive cooperation

16:40, 08 Feb 2018

Azerbaijan's decision on snap elections connected with inter-clan relations, Armenian Deputy FM says

15:58, 08 Feb 2018

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger praises Henrikh Mkhitaryan attitude

14:54, 08 Feb 2018

Turkish officials meet Armenian community representatives

13:51, 08 Feb 2018

The Georgia Straight: Tigran Hamasyan sought food for his soul in Armenia

12:56, 08 Feb 2018

Communities across U.S. mobilize to screen ‘Intent to Destroy’ in theaters

11:33, 08 Feb 2018

Dole Institute award recipients examine legacy of Armenian Genocide

11:29, 08 Feb 2018

Nancy Pelosi sets record by eight-hour speech

10:45, 08 Feb 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenia's Foreign Minister receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Catholicos’ encyclical on 100th anniversary of First Armenian Republic publicized

Armenia, Poland, keen to further comprehensive cooperation

Azerbaijan's decision on snap elections connected with inter-clan relations, Armenian Deputy FM says

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger praises Henrikh Mkhitaryan attitude

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia