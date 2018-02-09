Armenian President, MG Co-Chairs discuss Karabakh peace process

President Serzh Sargsyan received today the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (USA) and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, who have arrived in Yerevan within the framework of a regional visit.

The Co-Chairs briefed the President on the result of their meetings in Baku.

President Sargsyan called the Co-Chairs’ attention to the recent statements from Baku and noted that those come to prove how far Azerbaijan is from the willingness to further the negotiation process on the basis of the proposal of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs, and demonstrate how Baku is responding to the continuous calls of the Co-Chairs to prepare the societies for peace.

The participants of the meeting attached importance to the parties’ commitment to a peaceful settlement of the issue, as well as the need to implement the agreements reached in Vienna, St. Petersburg and Geneva.

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs informed the President about their future working plans. Serzh Sargsyan reiterated Armenia’s willingness to maintain the efforts aimed solving the conflict in a peaceful way.