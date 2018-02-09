Boston premiere of Avetisyan’s ‘The Last Inhabitant’ slated for Feb. 17

Renowned Armenian director Jivan Avetisyan’s “The Last Inhabitant” will be making its Boston-area premiere at the Charles Mosesian Cultural and Youth Center Keljik Hall on Feb. 17, the Armenian Weekly reports.

The screening, which is hosted by the Armenian Business Network and Fish Eye Art Cultural Foundation, will also feature a Q/A with Avetisyan, who will be in attendance.

“The Last Inhabitant” won Best Feature at the Scandinavian International Film Festival Film in late October. Actor Aleksandr Khachatryan also won the Best Actor award. The film also received an honorable mention at the Pomegranate Film Festival in Toronto.

“The Last Inhabitant,” which was written by Tsovinar Khachatryan and Masis Baghdasaryan, focuses on Abgar, who stays behind in his village in Artsakh as the war forces most of the village residents to flee.

“Evicted as a result of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, Abgar stays behind alone in a gradually shrinking enemy ring. He is waiting for his daughter, who has become a witness to her husband’s murder by an angry mob and was hospitalized with a trauma disorder. An Azerbaijani named Ibrahim, for finding and bringing Abgar’s daughter, suggests that Abgar work on the construction of a mosque. A few days later, Ibrahim finds the girl, named Yurga, in one of the psychiatric hospitals of Baku and brings her to Abgar,” reads the film’s synopsis on its official website.

“As a filmmaker, raised in Nagorno-Karabagh [Artsakh], I have listened to stories of hardships endured by my family and villagers and their struggles in dealing with such a devastating inter-ethnic conflict,” Artsakh-born Avetisyan said in a statement about the film. “[“The Last Inhabitant”] is about people who have appeared in hell after they have lost their paradise—people who are saved by love, virtue, and self-sacrifice.”

Proceeds from the Feb. 17 screening will benefit the Fish Eye Art Cultural Foundation and the production of Avetisyan’s next feature film “Gate to Heaven,” slated to begin production in Spring 2018.

