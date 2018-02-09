Henrikh Mkhitaryan ready to start new chapter following move to Arsenal

Arsenal’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan has said he has nothing to prove after leaving Manchester United to join up with best friend Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, ESPN reported.

Mkhitaryan said that although he had a rough time in Manchester, he wants to put the past behind him and find the sort of form that left United and Arsenal battling for his signature when he left Borussia Dortmund.

“I don’t want to find excuses,” he said. “I don’t want to blame anyone. … I am starting a new chapter in my life, in my football career and I am very happy to be here.

“I will be pleased to achieve more than I have done in Manchester, of course. I don’t have anything to prove to anyone. I just have to enjoy myself, do my best and at the end I will see where I can reach.”

On reuniting with Dortmund teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan said:

“I think it could only be in a dream that we could join another club other than Dortmund but I am very happy for that.”

“I have known him very well. He is one of my best friends and the best teammate I have ever had. I am very happy to have him here and I think all the fans are happy to see him in an Arsenal shirt.

“What can I say? I love playing with him. I can understand him from one step and hopefully for the next games we are going to achieve more.”

Mkhitaryan has been an Arsenal fan for more than a decade, having fallen in love with Wenger’s attacking philosophy when he was younger.

“I loved the way that Arsenal were playing at the time, I loved the way Arsene Wenger was treating his players [and] I loved the way that everything was happening around the club,” he said. “So it was just a dream. It was a drive to say, ‘Why not? I’m supporting Arsenal and I want to play for that club as well.’

“Of course, first of all, we have to win lots of games. Secondly, we have to think that we have to win titles because at the end of your football career only the titles mean something.

“I think if you play football, it doesn’t matter for which club, you have to achieve the maximum and you have to win titles because if you are playing just to play football it is better to stop playing it, you have to play to win titles and leave your name in the history of football.”