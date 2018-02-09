MEPs to host discussion on Nagorno Karabakh

14:27, 09 Feb 2018
European Parliament Members Michèle Rivasi (Verts/ALE) and Lars Adaktusson (EPP) will host international legal and public policy scholars to examine developments in international law, the status of the negotiations, and recommendations for achieving a peaceful resolution in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh).

Speakers will include Dr. Alfred de Zayas, UN Independent Expert on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order and Dr. Paul Williams, Professor of Law, American University’s Washington College of Law and co-founder of the Public International Law & Policy Group.  The event will take place on February 27 at the European Parliament.

Dr. de Zayas, appointed by the UN Human Rights Council as an Independent Expert on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order, teaches international law at the Geneva School of Diplomacy.  He is a retired senior lawyer with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva, a former Secretary of the U.N. Human Rights Committee; and former Chief of the Human Rights Petitions Department.  An expert on civil and political rights, Dr. Zayas is a co-author of United Nations Human Rights Committee Case Law 1977—2008 and co-editor of International Human Rights Monitoring Mechanisms.

Dr. Paul R. Williams holds the Rebecca I. Grazier Professorship in Law and International Relations at American University where he teaches in the School of International Service and at the Washington College of Law. As a world renowned peace negotiation lawyer, Dr. Williams has assisted over two dozen parties in major international peace negotiations and has advised numerous parties on the drafting and implementation of post-conflict constitutions. Dr. Williams has served as a Senior Associate with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, as well as an Attorney-Adviser for European and Canadian affairs at the U.S. Department of State, Office of the Legal Adviser.

