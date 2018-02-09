US government shutdown after Congress fails to vote

10:30, 09 Feb 2018
Photo: Getty Images

The US government has shut down after Congress failed to pass a key budgetary measure on time, the BBC reports.

Lawmakers had hoped to approve a new spending bill before federal funding expired at midnight (05:00 GMT).

But Republican Senator Rand Paul ended hopes for a quick vote when he demanded a debate in the chamber on his amendment to maintain spending caps.

In January, a similar failure to pass a bill led to a three-day government shutdown.

The federal Office of Personnel Management said government operations would “vary by agency”.

“Employees should refer to their home agency for guidance on reporting for duty,” it said in a brief statement.

