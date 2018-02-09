Winter Olympics 2018: South and North Korean athletes unite during opening ceremony

Hosts South Korea produced a show of unity with neighbors North Korea during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, the BBC reports.

Their athletes entered under the same flag during the parade, after months of tension in the Korean peninsula.

“We are stronger than all the forces that want to divide us,” declared Olympic president Thomas Bach.

Russia is banned from the Games, and the forthcoming Paralympics, as a consequence of the 2016 McLaren report which claimed more than 1,000 of the country’s sportspeople benefited from state-sponsored doping.

The International Olympic Committee invited 169 Russians who have met the anti-doping criteria to compete as independent athletes and their team will be known as the ‘Olympic Athletes from Russia.’

North Korea ice hockey player Chung Gum Hwang and South Korean bobsledder Won Yun-jong were joint flagbearers.

An estimated 35,000 spectators inside the Olympic Stadium were given seat warmers, wind shields, hats and gloves with temperatures as low as -6C during the two hour-long ceremony.