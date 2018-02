The 23rd Winter Olympics begin in Pyeongchang on Friday and are set to be the coldest in history.

Over 17 days, more than 3,000 of the world’s best athletes will compete in 102 medal events in 15 sports.

Around 77% of tickets have been sold – approximately 826,000 – across the 13 venues in South Korea.

Armenia will be represented by three athletes. Skier Mikayel Mikayelyan will bear Armenia’s flag at the solemn opening ceremony.