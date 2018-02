Photo: EPA

A Russian passenger plane has crashed after leaving Moscow’s Domodedovo airport with 71 people on board, the BBC reports.

The Saratov Airlines jet vanished minutes after take-off and crashed near the village of Argunovo, about 80km south-east of Moscow.

All those on board are thought to have died, officials told Russian media.

The An-148 was en route to the city of Orsk in the Urals, near Russia’s border with Kazakhstan. It crashed early in the afternoon local time.