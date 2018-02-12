Armenia’s President offers condolences over Russian plane crash

President Serzh Sargsyan sent a condolence message to President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation in connection with the crash of a Saratov Airlines passenger plane in the Ramenskoye District, southeast of Moscow, which claimed numerous casualties.

“Armenia is shocked by this tragedy. Offering our sincere sympathy, we share in the grief of all those who lost their family members, close relatives and friends. Please accept most profound condolences on behalf of the people of Armenia and myself,” RA President’s condolence message reads.